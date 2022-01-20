Madurai

Charred body of man found

The charred body of a man was found inside a dust bin at Kamatchipuram under Periyakulam police station limits here on Thursday.

Police said the body was first noticed around 9.30 a.m. at the village along Batlagundu-Periyakulam Road. The body was almost charred beyond recognition.Periyakulam DSP Muthukumar inspected the scene.

Police were trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the perpetrators of the crime.They were investigating whether the man was murdered elsewhere and the body dumped at Kamatchipuram or it took place at the spot.

Forensic experts and sniffer dog were deployed at the scene for investigation.


