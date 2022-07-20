Madurai

Charred body found

TIRUNELVELI

The police retrieved a charred body from a dry water body near Maanur on Wednesday.

They said an unidentified charred body of a youth was found inside the dry water body close to Naanjaankulam under Maanur police station limits on Wednesday. The police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2022 10:24:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/charred-body-found/article65663444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY