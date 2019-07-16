Chargesheet those involved in road roko agitations: SP

As protestors often resorted to ‘road roko’ agitations, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to the general public, the district police have decided to chargesheet all those involved in such agitations at various places in the district since January this year.

After residents of a village near Thondi and members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front staged a road roko agitation in front of the government district headquarters hospital on Monday disrupting traffic, Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena directed the police in all the sub-divisions to file chargesheets in the next three days.

In all, police have booked 11 ‘road roko’ cases – two each in Kenikarai and Uchipulli police limits, three in Parthibanur and one each in Bazar, Paramakudi, Pamban and Perunali since January and chargesheets against the ‘accused’ in all the cases would be filed before courts in the next three days, the SP said.

More than 70 named accused and 300 others in the 11 cases have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (deterring public servant from discharging duty) of Indian Penal Code, the SP said. Those booked included some advocates practising in Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

After filing of chargesheets, they would be summoned to appear before courts as and when required till disposal of the cases, the SP said. The police would present videography evidences to fortify the cases.

Normally police would register cases against those involved in ‘road roko’ agitations, in violation of police orders and leave the cases to gather dust. “Now we have decided to speed up the process and bring all the cases for trial to serve as deterrent to the violators”, the SP said. When people had avenues to redress their grievances, they resorted to road roko agitations in a bid to exert pressure on the police and revenue officials and ‘we will not allow them to take the police for granted’, the SP said.