Chargesheet in Sterlite firing case rejected

December 08, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - MADURAI

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Madurai, has declined to accept the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Thoothukudi police firing on May 22, 2018, in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed.

Chief Judicial Magistrate A. Pasumpon Shunmugiah directed the CBI to carry out further investigation and file a report in six months.

The de facto complainant, K.S. Arjunan of the CPI(M) in Thoothukudi district, had filed objections to the CBI’s final report. The de facto complainant said the CBI had filed two final reports (charge sheets) at the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate. One was filed on the basis of the complaint given by him and the other was pending on the file of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Arjunan said he was prejudicially affected by the opinion formed by the CBI that except the then inspector of police, R. Thirumalai, no other police and revenue official committed any offence.

The CBI’s opinion was unfair and false and the interference of this court was necessary, he said.

The names of persons against whom specific allegations were made in the written complaint were omitted.

The material on record, filed by the CBI before the special court, revealed that it was imperfect and the complainant’s case was not investigated properly. The final report was unjustifiable because all the accused persons were not added as accused though sufficient material was available. The CBI’s investigation was highly improper and a defective final report was filed, Mr. Arjunan said.

He pointed out that 13 people were killed in the police firing and several others were injured in the brutal attack by the police. People had participated in peaceful protests and marches, he contended.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.