Charge-sheets filed against former Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji in two job racket cases

January 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Virudhunagar District Crime Branch has filed charge-sheets in two job-related cheating cases against former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

The charge-sheets, running to 43 pages, were filed before the Judicial Magistrate, S.A. Vallimanalan, at the Special Court for trying cases against MLAs and MPs.

Mr. Bhalaji, who was the Milk and Dairy Development Minister and the AIADMK Virudhunagar West district secretary, has been cited as the prime accused in both the cases, which were filed in November 2021.

A total of 15 accused have been cited in both the cases. Among them are AIADMK functionaries K. Vijaya Nallathambi and Mariyappan, and assistants of the former Minister, Baburaj, Balaraman and Muthupandi. Others have been accused of having received money on behalf of the Minister.

The accused have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

In the first complaint, S. Ravindran, a mechanic, complained that he had handed over ₹30 lakh in several instalments to Nallathambi, between November 2020 and February 2021, to secure a job at Aavin for his relative.

Mr. Ravindran said he gave the money to Mr. Nallathambi after meeting the Minister at his residence.

Mr. Nallathambi is the brother of former Assembly Speaker K. Kalimuthu and the Virudhunagar East district secretary of the AIADMK, K. Ravichandran.

The other complaint against Mr. Bhalaji was lodged by Mr. Nallathambi himself, who claimed that he had handed over ₹1.60 crore, collected from several persons, to Mr. Bhalaji for securing jobs in various government departments and establishments, including Aavin.

The former Minister, who was on the run for nearly 20 days, was arrested by the Virudhunagar police in Karnataka in January 2022.