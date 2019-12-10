Chaotic traffic, an everyday sight at Tirupparankundram

MADURAI

Despite being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city, Tirupparankundram is plagued with many issues and the major problem among them is traffic. On any muhurtham day, there is heavy traffic at Tirupparankundram and it is a common sight to see vehicles lined up for a long distance. Though Tirupparankundram was included in the Corporation four years ago, there has been hardly any road development, say residents.

Two flyovers were constructed on Grand Southern Trunk Road to decongest Tirupparankundram – one from Pasumalai to Tiruparankundram and the other from Tiruparankundram to Tirunagar – but they have hardly served the purpose. The reason is that there is very little distance between the two bridges. This stretch that passes through the locality is hardly 40 feet wide and 500 metres long and often faces traffic snarls.

Bottleneck

“There are a number of marriage halls on either side of the road and on auspicious days, vehicles are parked on both sides, shrinking the carriage space further. Moreover, there are two bus stops on the stretch – right opposite each other. When buses stop there, the entire road gets blocked and vehicles get stranded. The solution will be to shift the bus stops a few yards away on both sides,” says G. Lakshmikanth, who runs a sweet stall.

A temple tank is also situated on the stretch and on festival days, people gather there in large numbers, further congesting the area.

The narrow bridge connecting Tiruparankundram and Tirunagar has a service road only on one side, adding to chaotic and dangerous traffic. The vehicles coming down the bridge from Tirunagar side often come face-to-face with vehicles taking a right turn from the opposite direction to enter the service road. “Many freak accidents happen at this junction. Even a few days ago, a share autorickshaw and a two-wheeler crashed at the spot. There is a need for a traffic constable at this junction,” says Machakalai, who runs a petty shop in the vicinity.

Insufficient parking space

Lack of sufficient parking spaces has added to traffic woes in Tirupparankundram. Though police restrict entry of four-wheelers and tourist vans inside the temple arch during festival days, haphazard parking has led to congestion. “Inside the arch, there are more than 150 chatrams or marriage halls and the space between the arch and the 16-pillar mandapam gets so congested with parking of two-wheelers that hardly any space is left for vehicle movement. In case of an emergency on a festival day, it will be very difficult for even ambulances to navigate through the space,” says Senthil Nathan, a resident. “Moreover, the restriction of entry has caused inconvenience to residents. Sometimes, cars of residents are not allowed,” he adds.

“Tirupparankundram faces a unique problem with regard to traffic as there are residential areas very close to the temple that is visited by thousands of tourists and pilgrims round the year. The vehicular population includes bikes and cars of the residents and the tourist buses and vans, and all of them have to pass through the narrow streets. That is why we banned vehicular movement on Sannadhi Street. It has helped decongest the area,” says an official from the traffic police wing.

However, residents says there is a need for better regulation of traffic and parking. “There is a lot of space near Pasumadam behind the hillock, along the Girivalam path that can be used for parking tourist buses. But as buses are parked near the entrance of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, the main road gets congested. Similarly, Avaniapuram-Tiruparankundram Road can be better utilised. On ‘full moon days’ (Pournami) and festivals like ‘Karthigai Deepam’, diversion of vehicle through this road may reduce the burden on the main road,” says Vishwanath, who takes the road regularly.