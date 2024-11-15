Chaotic parking of autorickshaws makes Goripalayam junction unsafe for bus passengers

The busiest traffic junction in Madurai -- Goripalayam junction -- is getting a flyover to manage the high volume of vehicles crisscrossing from and to many directions of the city.

However, the very construction has disrupted normal movement of vehicles, thanks to the narrow stretch of alternative road provided for diverting the one-way traffic.

At least half of volume of vehicular traffic has been diverted away from the biggest traffic junction. However, haphazard parking of autorickshaws in the bus bay just ahead of the ramp used for climbing up the Albert Victor Bridge has been a major hindrance for city buses.

The Highways Department has left the dug-up road unattended with uneven surface of road for several months now.

Madurai City Traffic Police have created a bus bay, though without a bus shelter, by placing a couple of barricades, to ensure free movement of vehicles at the junction.

However, share autorickshaws and other autorickshaws halt in the middle of the bus bay blocking the way for buses to halt at the right place.

Drivers of TNSTC buses, especially those highly worn-out buses, find it difficult to negotiate the sharp turns within a shorter distance between the exit of Alagarkoil Road (from the wrong side of road) to go around the Thevar statue roundabout and park at the bus bay.

At any given point of time, at least three to five autorickshaws are seen parked in a haphazard manner with the autorickshaw drivers trying to lure passengers waiting at the bus stop.

“They create such a chaos that the buses which reach the bus stop are forced to halt in the middle of the junction blocking good portion of the carriage way on Panagal Road. The situation is worse when two or three buses from different routes, like New Natham Road, Alagarkoil Road and Mattuthavani, come one after the other to the junction,” a TNSTC driver complains.

Even honking of horns by the buses does not drive away the parked autorickshaw drivers.

This often creates a situation making bus passengers forced to get down in the middle of the carriageway.

As they walk away from the buses, they also face the danger of autorickshaws closely following the buses and overtaking them on the wrong side (left side).

The presence of traffic police at a stone’s throw distance at Goripalayam junction has not helped to make the shelterless bus stop safer for passengers.