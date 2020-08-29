Chaos in college due to technical glitch in NATA

Madurai

Chaos prevailed at Madurai Institute of Engineering and Technology at Pottapalayam in Sivaganga district on Saturday, located around 11 km from Madurai, as there was a technical glitch while students appeared for the online National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), resulting in cancellation of the examination.

This college was one of the centres in the district.

R. Pandiarajan, who accompanied a candidate, said that the two-hour exam was supposed to start from 12.30 p.m., but it was delayed owing to an issue in the server.

“Due to a power cut, the college was functioning with the help of a generator. Following the delay in conducting the exams, there was a commotion on the campus as parents enquired the college staff about the delay in conducting the exam,” he said.

Although a few students did the online test, they complained that many questions were incomplete, said R. Shiva, another parent.

“Eventually, the exams were cancelled. Many students had studied hard and prepared for the exam. But, there is no clarity on when the exams would be conducted for these candidates who missed the exams on Saturday,” he noted.

College Director G. Johnson said that the issue of the server was a fault which had to be rectified only by the exam organisers.

“The problems that occurred on Saturday were totally unexpected, but we took all measures to rectify them. The organisers have informed us that re-exams would be conducted for these students in the next three or four days,” he added.