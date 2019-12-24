Chaos, congestion and complaints reign supreme at Melur Bus Stand

Traffic outside Melur bus stand comes to a standstill during peak hours in the morning and evening as buses are stranded, unable to enter or exit through a single narrow passage.

Result: not only is the bus stand choked, but the chaos also holds up vehicular traffic outside.

Consider the importance of Melur town: It connects five districts — Madurai, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Tiruchi and Sivaganga. But the terminus can bearly accommodate 10 to 12 buses at a time.

With increase in the number of commuters, no wonder there is a growing demand that the old bus stand address several civic issues staring at its face.

For instance, B. Stalin, an advocate and regular commuter, suggests that to ease congestion, the entry and exit points at the bus stand be set right.

Also, Melur Municipality needs to look at sanitation facilities at the bus stand. With no charge fare displayed at the venue, travellers end up shelling out in excess to use the toilets.

What’s more, there is free toilet facility available. But it is locked up most of the time.

Add to the list of traveller woes, lack of drinking water and messy waiting area.

Needless to say, passengers turn away from the waiting area due to lack of adequate maintenance and seating arrangement.

Mr. Stalin also proposes installation of CCTV network to ensure security of the travelling public.

Commuters also loudly complain about unregulated parking outside the terminus. It is common sight to see all kinds of vehicles, including those of shop owners, parked haphazardly.

Says K. Chinna Chellam, a retired TNSTC bus driver: It is not just government buses, but private ones too make their way to Melur Pennycuick Bus Stand.

Hence, with increasing number of both buses and passengers, he feels that the present terminus needs to be shifted to a larger area.

However, not all agree with him.

Some passengers feel that the present location is ideal due to its arterial position. The bus stand is well-connected, making it easy for people to reach different destinations, they say.

Municipal Engineer and Melur Municipality Commissioner (In-Charge) M. Rathinavel concedes that the civic body has received several complaints from the public on the issue of maintenance.

“We are now taking necessary steps one by one. The pay-and-use toilet facility has been renovated at a total cost of ₹10 lakh spent on the project,” he points out.

The ‘Swachh Bharat’ toilets will also be opened to the public, he says.

In order to meet the demand for drinking water, a reverse osmosis plant will be set up.

Further, tiles are being laid at the bus stand. Once the work is completed, the exit will be opened.

The senior civic official readily agrees that vehicular traffic has increased in the area. So, regulation of two- wheeler parking will be a priority. This will also include regulation of vehicles of staff belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

Ask a constable posted in the area, he says the police and municipality should come together to take measures to improve the situation.

At present, he points out, a rope is being used as a barrier to check haphazard parking; if vehicles are parked outside the rope, fines are slapped on violators.

His take: encroachments along the road must be removed and a median built to regulate traffic. There must be adequate lighting too.

Better co-ordination among all stakeholders will bring out good results, he hopes.