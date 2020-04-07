Chaos at central vegetable market

MADURAI

It is utter chaos at the Central Vegetable Market at Mattuthavani. Despite the efforts of Madurai Corporation officials and police, personal distancing at wholesale shops, which do business in the night, has gone for a toss as a large number of people continue to flock the place.

Though only wholesale vendors are allowed to sell vegetables to retail vendors there in a bid to decongest the market in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, even a good number of public visit the place to buy fresh vegetables.

“People have to follow the advice of medical experts. However, it is chaotic at the market. Even though I try to maintain personal distancing, I bump into someone. Such is the crowd at the market,” says S. Selvakumar, a retail vendor based near Iyer Bungalow.

Another retail vendor, P. Sekar, says that one has to take care of one’s own safety. The orders of the government must be strictly followed, he says. People collect around the shops without any regard for circles and squares drawn to ensure personal distancing.

The corporation officials and the police officials say that they have been taking strict action against those who do not followed orders. Also, the vendors and the customers who come to the market have been advised to wear masks and maintain personal distancing, they say.

“We have taken strict action against those shops that have not followed the rules. So far seven shops have been sealed at the market for failing to ensure personal distancing was maintained at the shops by the customers”, said a Corporation official.

The Corporation and police officials keep at strict vigil on the premises. “We first warn the shops for violation and only then seal the shops for not complying with the order. We also create awareness to the vendors and the customers at the market”, the official says.

The police officials on their part make public announcements on the safety procedures to be followed and the importance of maintaining social distancing. “Though we are strict it is hard to regulate the large number of people at the market,” they say.