Channel to be desilted

TIRUNELVELI

26 August 2021 18:53 IST

As the farms in the tail-end areas of North Kodaimelazhagiyan channel are yet to get water though water was released in this channel 80 days ago from Papanasam dam, Collector V. Vishnu has promised to desilt the channel being chocked with construction debris and encroachments.

As the North Kodaimelazhagiyan channel, the first channel of the Tamirabharani irrigation system, feeds over 1,000 acres of land in Papanasam, Vickramasingapuram, Sivanthipuram, Kodarankulam, Vagaikulam and Mannarkovil, he inspected the ranches in the tail-end regions of this channel after the farmers complained that their fields were yet to get water.

So, the paddy raised on over 100 acres in Vaagaikulam and Manaarkovil, which get North Kodaimelazhagiyan channel water via Seerpathakulam, Gnanapattarkulam, Puthukkulam and Sumaithangikulam are withering now. When he inspected the channel on Thursday, the farmers told him that the 18 km-long North Kodaimelazhagiyan channel had been blocked by debris and garbage. Though 55 cusecs of water was released in the channel, the water was yet to reach the tail-end regions.

“The North Kodaimelazhagiyan channel fields, which once had two crops every year, is struggling to see the light of the day. So, the officials concerned should be given the task of desilting the channel at the earliest and the farmers who have suffered crop loss given due compensation,” said the farmers.

After inspecting the channel along with Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Siva Krishnamurthy and Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian, he assured the farmers that due action would be taken to desilt the channel.