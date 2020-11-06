Channel obstructed due to work on New Natham Road

Madurai

06 November 2020 11:47 IST

It has become a receptacle for garbage, trash and sewage

A Public Works Department (PWD) channel, which flows from Tiruppalai tank to Siruthur tank, has become a receptacle for garbage and trash, on a bed of nauseating sewage.

Due to the ongoing elevated corridor construction work on New Natham Road, the pathway of the PWD channel near TWAD Colony at Tiruppalai has been obstructed, resulting in stagnation of slimy green water in the channel. With the onset of north-east monsoon, residents fear that a heavy downpour might lead to flooding of the nearby areas.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a study conducted by Centre for Urban Water Resources of DHAN Foundation, both Tiruppalai and Siruthur tanks play an important role in controlling floods. “Hence, maintenance of the channel connecting both the tanks play an important role in flood management,” says the study.

C.S. Jegannathan, a resident of Sixth Street, TWAD Colony, says water stagnates in the channel for the past six months as the construction debris choked its pathway. “The level of stagnant water is gradually rising. People are scared that the water might eventually spill over into the residential areas in the event of a heavy downpour. It might lead to an outbreak of various communicable diseases,” he says.

The channel has become a depository of household sewage from nearby areas, says S. Anji, another resident. “It has become highly polluted as the residents indiscriminately dump garbage into it. It is also disheartening to note that this contaminated water fills up the tanks,” he says.

The channel has become a perfect spot for mosquito breeding too, he rues. “A stench of sewage hangs thick in the air near the channel,” he adds.

R. Sivanarayanapandiyan, co-ordinator of Natham Road Residents’ Welfare Federation, says no action has been taken to resolve the issue, despite complaining to various government departments. “A new pipeline must be laid as a temporary measure to ensure free flow of water in the channel,” he says.

An official from the National Highway Authority of India says the issue will be immediately addressed.