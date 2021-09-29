Changing lifestyle, food habits cause heart ailments: Dean

Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean D. Nehru distributes the World Heart Day awareness pamphlet to a man on Wednesday.

29 September 2021 18:01 IST

Thoothukudi

Lifestyle changes, laziness and reduced physical exercise were the root cause of cardiovascular diseases, according to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean D. Nehru.

Addressing a function organised in connection with the World Heart Day here on Wednesday, Dr. Nehru said people had started to ape the western lifestyle and were increasingly consuming fast food.

With the passion for luxurious lifestyle, people were used to riding two-wheelers or driving four-wheelers even to next streets and sedentary lifestyle had only increased the risk of heart diseases among them.

“The Thoothukudi hospital alone is treating 8,000 to 9,000 outpatients for heart ailments every year. Among them 60 to 70 patients were undergoing Echo Cardiogram and 40 to 50 are getting treatment in intensive care units,” he said.

The hospital had set up a Cath Lab to perform angiogram and angioplasty. The treatments that would cost around ₹ 2 lakh in private hospital were being provided free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme at the hospital.

The Dean said good eating habits, regular physical exercises, including walking and cycling, avoiding fast food, smoking and liquor consumption would reduce the risk of heart attack. Yoga and meditation could reduce stress and keeping diabetes and hypertension under check would help in a great way.

Senior Assistant Professor of Cardiology R. Balamurugan, Professor and HOD of Medicine C. Elango, Associate Professor J. Bharat and Senior Assistant Professor S. Ganesan were also present.