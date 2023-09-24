Changes in vehicular movement at Mudakkusalai due to construction of flyover in Madurai

September 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Madurai City Traffic police have announced changes in movement of vehicular traffic proceeding from Mudakkusalai through Theni Main Road from September 25 in view of construction of girders for the Mudakkusalai-HMS Colony flyover.

All vehicles including buses, heavy vehicles, light vehicles, two-wheelers and autorickshaws would not be allowed through the existing route till the construction of the flyover got over, a statement said.

Buses, heavy vehicles: All buses - government and private - and heavy vehicles that proceed towards Theni should go between Pillars 3 and 4 of the flyover at Mudakkusalai junction and go through Kochadai and Thuvariman and take the four-lane highway.

Two-wheelers, light motor vehicles: All two-wheelers, autorickshaws, cars and mini vans and select TNSTC city buses (21 series) would be allowed to go through Kalavasal, Sammattipuram, HMS Colony Main Road, HMS Colony junction to Virattipathu and Achampathu.

Return direction: Motorbikes and light motor vehicles coming from Nagamalai Pudukottai can proceed through Achampathu, Viratipathu, Doak Nagar, Kochadai and Mudakkusalai to enter the city.

Buses and cargo vehicles would not be allowed to enter the city through Achampathu. Those vehicles should go through four-lane highway, Thuvariman, Kochadai and Mudakkusalai.