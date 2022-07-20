Changes in train services

Southern Railway has made the following changes in operation of trains to enable taking up of inter-connectivity work under doubling project between Tirunelveli and Sengulam railway stations and for construction of foot overbridge at Panagudi railway station.

A statement said that Tambaram-Nagercoil thrice-a-week train service and Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya train would be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil on July 20.

In return direction, Tambaram thrice-a-week train service and Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya train would be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli on July 21, Similarly, Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram-Trichy Intercity Express would be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvanathapuram on July 21 and 24, the statement said.