Madurai

Changes in train services

Southern Railway has made the following changes in operation of trains to enable taking up of inter-connectivity work under doubling project between Tirunelveli and Sengulam railway stations and for construction of foot overbridge at Panagudi railway station.

A statement said that Tambaram-Nagercoil thrice-a-week train service and Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya train would be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil on July 20.

In return direction, Tambaram thrice-a-week train service and Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya train would be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli on July 21, Similarly, Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram-Trichy Intercity Express would be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvanathapuram on July 21 and 24, the statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Madurai
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2022 5:09:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/changes-in-train-services/article65661989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY