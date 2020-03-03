Southern Railway have made the following changes in train services due to track maintenance work and track doubling work between Kadambur - Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tattapparai and Vanchi Maniyachchi – Naraikkinar - Gangaikondan sections.

Train No.56624 Madurai – Palani passenger will be fully cancelled from March 4 to 15, a statement said.

Instead, a passenger special will leave Madurai at 6.15 a.m. and will reach Palani at 9.45 a.m. from March 4 to 15.

Train No.56721/56722 Madurai – Rameswaram – Madurai passenger trains will be fully cancelled from March 4 to 15 (except on Sundays).

Train No.56829/56830 Tiruchi – Rameswaram – Tiruchi passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Manamadurai – Rameswaram – Manamadurai from March 4 to 15 (except on Sundays).

Train No.56768 Tiruchendur – Tuticorin passenger train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on March 11, the statement said.

Train No.56767/56768 Tuticorin – Tiruchendur – Tuticorin passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin – Tirunelveli - Tuticorin from March 12 to 15.

Train No.56769/56770 Palakkad – Tiruchendur – Palakkad passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti – Tirunelveli – Kovilpatti on March 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13 and 14.

Train No.56769/56770 Palakkad – Tiruchendur – Palakkad passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Madurai – Tirunelveli – Madurai on March 4, 8, 11 and 15.

Train No.56770 Tiruchendur – Palakkad passenger train will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 6.45 p.m. on March 4, 8, 11 and 15.

Train No.56734/56735 Sengottai – Madurai – Sengottai passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar – Madurai – Virudhunagar from March 4 to 15 (except Thursday), the statement added.

Train No.56319/56320 Nagercoil – Coimbatore – Nagercoil passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Tiruparankundram – Dindigul – Tiruparankundram from March 4 to 15 (except on Thursdays).

Train No.22627/22628 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchi express trains will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Thiruvananthapuram from March 11 to 15.

Train No.56822/56821Tirunelveli – Mayiladuturai – Tirunelveli passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Dindigul – Tiruchi – Dindigul on March 6, 9, 11 and 13.

Train No.16191/16192 Tambaram – Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya express trains will be partially cancelled between Dindigul – Nagercoil – Dindigul from MArch 11 to 15.

Train No.76840 Karaikudi – Tiruchi passenger train will be rescheduled to leave Karaikudi at 11 a.m. . instead of 9.50 a.m. from March 4 to 15 (except on Sundays).

Train No.11022 Tirunelveli – Dadar tri-weekly Chalukya express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 4 p.m. on March 12 and 13.

Train No.56826 Tirunelveli – Erode/Mayiladuturai passenger train will be handed over to Salem division late by 115 minutes from March 4 to 15 (except on Sundays).

Train No.56822 Tirunelveli – Mayiladuturai passenger train will be handed over to Tiruchi division late by 135 minutes on March 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14.

Train No.56770 Tiruchendur – Palakkad passenger train will be handed over to Palakkad division late by 60 minutes from

March 4 to 14 (except on Wednesdays and Sundays), the statement said.