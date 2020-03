Changes in train services

The following changes are made in train services from March 3 to 10 due to engineering work between Tirunelveli and Thalaiyuthu stations in the Tirunelveli – Vanchimaniyachchi section.

Train No.22627/22628 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchi Express trains will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Thiruvananthapuram from March 3 to 10 (except on March 9, Monday), a statement said.

Train No.16191 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Nagercoil from March 3 to 10 (except on March 8, Sunday).

Train No.16192 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Dindigul from March 3 to 10 (except on March 9, Monday)

Train No.56769/56770 Palakkad – Tiruchendur – Palakkad Passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli on MArch 3, 5, 6, 7 and 10, the statement added.

Train No.56769/56770 Palakkad – Tiruchendur – Palakkad Passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tirunelveli from March 4 and 8. Train No.56770 Tiruchendur – Palakkad passenger will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 6.45 p.m. on this both days

Train No.11022 Tirunelveli – Dadar tri-weekly Chalukya Express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 4 p.m. from March 3 to 10 (except on March 9, Monday).

Train No.56767/56768 Tuticorin – Tiruchendur - Tuticorin Passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Tirunelveli from March 3 to 10.

Train No. 56768 Tiruchendur - Tuticorin Passenger will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli - Tuticorin on March 2.

Train No.56767 Tuticorin – Tiruchendur Passenger will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Tirunelveli on March 11.