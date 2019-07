Changes in train services

MADURAI

Due to line block/power block in view of engineering work between Naraikkinar– Gangaikondan railway stations in Vanchi Maniyachchi– Tirunelveli sections, the following changes are made in train services:

Train No.16191 Tambaram– Nagercoil Antyodaya Express will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Nagercoil, and Train No.16192 Nagercoil– Tambaram Antyodaya Express will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Kovilpatti on July 20 and 23 (Saturday and Tuesday).

Train No.22627 Tiruchi– Thiruvananthapuram Express will be partially cancelled between Vanchi Maniyachchi and Thiruvananthapuram, and Train No.22628 Thiruvananthapuram– Tiruchi Express will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Vanchi Maniyachchi on July 20 and 23 (Saturday and Tuesday).

Train No.56768 Tiruchendur- Tuticorin Passenger will be regulated 20 minutes at Gangaikondan and will reach Thoothukudi late by 45 minutes on July 20 and 23 (Saturday and Tuesday).

Train No.02193 Tirunelveli– Jabalpur Weekly Express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 4 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 4.45 p.m. on Saturday.