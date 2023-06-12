Changes in train services in view of subway construction

June 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

In view of train traffic regulation for subway construction work at Kadambur in Kovilpatti – Vanchi Maniyachi section of Madurai Division, certain train services will be partially cancelled or diverted.

Train Number 22627 Tiruchirapalli Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Intercity Express, leaving Tiruchirapalli Junction at 7.20 a.m. on Tuesday (June 13), will be short terminated at Virudhunagar Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train Number 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchirapalli Junction Daily Intercity Express will commence service from Virudhunagar Junction instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central on Tuesday (June 13). The train is partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Virudhunagar Junction.

Train Number 16322 Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Daily Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 8 a.m. Tuesday (June 13), will be short terminated at Dindigul Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Dindigul Junction and Nagercoil Junction.

Train Number 16321 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express will commence service from Dindigul Junction instead of Nagercoil Junction on Tuesday (June 13). The train will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Dindigul Junction.

Train Number 20692 Nagercoil Junction – Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express Train will commence service from Dindigul Junction instead of Nagercoil Junction on Tuesday (June 13). The train will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Dindigul Junction.

Train Number 16340 Nagercoil Junction – Mumbai CSMT Express, leaving Nagercoil Junction at 6.15 a.m. on Tuesday (June 13), will be diverted between Tirunelveli Junction and Virudhunagar Junction stations via Tenkasi Junction. The train will skip its scheduled stoppages at Kovilpatti and Sattur stations. Additional temporary stoppage will be provided at Tenkasi, according to an official statement.