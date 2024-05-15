Changes in train services due to work in Karaikudi

Southern Railway has made changes in some train services in connection with commissioning of Tower Wagon Siding at Karaikudi on May 19. The work will be taken up from 5.45 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on that day.

Diversion

Train No.20895 Rameswaram - Bhubaneswar Express on May 19 will be diverted through Manamadurai, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchi. The train will not stop at Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Pudukottai. It will have additional stop at Madurai and Dindigul.

Other changes

Train No 06197 Tiruvarur-Karaikudi passenger special on May 19 will be short terminated at Periyakottai. Train No.06829 Tiruchi-Karaikudi passenger special on the same day will be short terminated at Chettinad. Train No.06126 Karaikudi-Tiruchi passenger special will originate from Chettinad on that day.

Cancellation

Train No.06830 Karaikudi-Tiruchi passenger; Train No. 06125 Tiruchi-Karaikudi passenger; Train No.16849 Tiruchi - Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram) Express and Train No. 16850 Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram)-Tiruchi Express have been cancelled

Rescheduled

Train No. 06198 Karaikudi-Tiruvarur passenger on May 19 is rescheduled to leave at 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

Late arrival

Train No. 06887 Tiruchi-Karaikudi passenger special on May 19 will arrive Karaikudi with a delay of 20 minutes.