Changes in train operations

Due to maintenance work in Vanchimaniyachi– Kadambur section, certain changes are made in train services from January 23 to 28 (except on Monday).

Train No. 22627/22628 Tiruchi– Thiruvananthapuram Central– Tiruchi Express will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Thiruvananthapuram.

Train No. 56769/56770 Palakkad– Tiruchendur– Palakkad Passenger train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai on January 24.

Train No. 56770 Tiruchendur– Palakkad Passenger will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 6.45 p.m. (late by 145 minutes) on Friday.

Train No. 56769/56770 Palakkad– Tiruchendur– Palakkad Passenger will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli on January 23, 25 and 26 (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday).

