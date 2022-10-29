Changes in traffic movement on Thevar Jayanthi day

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 29, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai city traffic police have announced certain changes in the traffic movement in the city on Sunday in view of Thevar Jayanthi.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release issued on Saturday said that all heavy vehicles coming to the city and heading towards Goripalayam would not be allowed from 6 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Only vehicles participating in Thevar Jayanthi would be permitted.

Other vehicles from Natham Road, Alagar Koil Road proceeding towards Goripalayam and beyond should take Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Aavin Junction, PTR Bridge and enter the city through Kamarajar Salai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles from North Veli Street, Yanaikkal heading towards Goripalayam and proceeding to northern side of the city should take the left side at Palam Station Road and enter Khansapuram Road, E2E2 Road, Arasan Sweets, Periyar Maligai.

Vehicles coming from Melamadai to city shall take left at the Aavin junction, Kuruvikaran Salai and enter Kamarajar Salai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The vehicles from other districts such as Dindigul and Theni heading to Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district should not enter Madurai city and instead take the Ring Road or NHAI road, the press release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app