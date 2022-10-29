Changes in traffic movement on Thevar Jayanthi day

The Madurai city traffic police have announced certain changes in the traffic movement in the city on Sunday in view of Thevar Jayanthi.

A press release issued on Saturday said that all heavy vehicles coming to the city and heading towards Goripalayam would not be allowed from 6 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Only vehicles participating in Thevar Jayanthi would be permitted.

Other vehicles from Natham Road, Alagar Koil Road proceeding towards Goripalayam and beyond should take Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Aavin Junction, PTR Bridge and enter the city through Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles from North Veli Street, Yanaikkal heading towards Goripalayam and proceeding to northern side of the city should take the left side at Palam Station Road and enter Khansapuram Road, E2E2 Road, Arasan Sweets, Periyar Maligai.

Vehicles coming from Melamadai to city shall take left at the Aavin junction, Kuruvikaran Salai and enter Kamarajar Salai.

The vehicles from other districts such as Dindigul and Theni heading to Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district should not enter Madurai city and instead take the Ring Road or NHAI road, the press release added.