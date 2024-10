Changes in pattern of train services

Southern Railway has made changes in train services in connection with engineering works in Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Train No. 22627 Tiruchi Junction - Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast express scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction on October 23 is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Junction superfast express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on October 23 will originate from Tirunelveli. The train is partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli Junction.

Train No. 16730 Punalur - Madurai Junction Express scheduled to leave Punalur on October 24 will originate from Tirunelveli Junction. The train is partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli Junction.

The train is also rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli Junction at 4 a.m. (instead of 12.25 a.m.) on October 25.

Train No. 16729 Madurai Junction - Punalur Express scheduled to leave Madurai Junction on October 24 is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Punalur.