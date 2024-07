Changes in pattern of train services

Central Railway has notified changes in the pattern of train services due to pre-non-interlocking/non-interlocking work at Daund goods yard in Pune Division.

Train No 16352 Nagercoil – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil on July 28, will be diverted to run via Guntakal, Ballari, Hubballi, Miraj and Pune.

The train will skip the stops at Adoni,Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduwadi and Daund, a statement said.

Train No. 16351 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) - Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) on July 29, will be diverted to run via. Pune, Miraj, Hubballi, Ballari and Guntakal.

The train will skip stops at Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Shahabad, Wadi, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road and Adoni.

Train No.19567 Thoothukudi–Okha Express scheduled to leave Thoothukudi on July 28 will be diverted to run via. Guntakal, Ballari, Hubballi, Miraj and Pune.

The train will skip the stops at Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Wadi, Kalaburagi and Solapur.

Train No16340 Nagercoil – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(Mumbai) Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil on July 29, 30 and 31 will be diverted to run via Guntakal, Ballari ,Hubballi, Miraj and Pune.

The train will skip the stops at Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduwadi and Daund.

Train No.16339 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) – Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) on July 31, and August 1 will be diverted to run via Pune, Miraj, Hubballi, Ballari and Guntakal. The train will skip the stops at Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Shahabad, Wadi, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road and Adoni, the statement said.

Train No. 22101Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) - Madurai Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) on July 31 will be diverted to run via Pune, Miraj and Kurduwadi. The train will skip the stoppages at Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Shahabad, Wadi, Raichur, Mantralayam Road and Adoni.

