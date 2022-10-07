ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway has made the following changes in pattern of train services due to fixed time corridor traffic blocks for maintenance of tracks and track upgradation work.

Full Cancellation

Train No.06663 Madurai – Sengottai Express Special leaving Madurai at 11.30 a.m. is cancelled from October 8 to October 31 (except Sundays - October 9, 16, 23 and 30.) Similarly, its pairing train, Train No.06664 Sengottai - Madurai Express Special leaving Sengottai at 11.50 a.m. is cancelled from October 8 to 31 except on Sundays.

Partial Cancellation

Train No.16868 Madurai – Villupuram Express leaving Madurai at 4.05 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Dindigul and will run between Dindigul and Villupuram from October 10 to 15 and will leave Dindigul at its scheduled departure time of 5.05 a.m. towards Villupuram.

Train No.06829 Tiruchi – Manamadurai DEMU Express Special leaving Tiruchi at 10.15 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Sivaganga and Manamadurai and will run only up to Sivaganga from October 8 to 31 (Except on October 24 and 25). Similarly, its pairing train, Train No.06830 Manamadurai - Tiruchi DEMU Express Special leaving Manamadurai at 2.15 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Sivaganga and will run from Sivaganga up to Tiruchi from October 8 to 31 (Except on October 24 and 25) leaving at its scheduled departure time of 2.37 p.m. from Sivaganga towards Tiruchi.