Changes in pattern of train services

In view of corridor blocks for maintenance of assets at various sections of Tiruchi Division in May, two trains would be diverted between Vriddhachalam and Villupuram.

Train No. 12636 Madurai Junction– Chennai Egmore Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Madurai Junction at 7.10 a.m. on May 11 and 25, would be diverted to run between from Vriddhachalam to Villupuram via Neyveli, Cuddalore Port and Panruti instead of Ulundurpettai, a statement said. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore– Guruvayur Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 9 a.m. on May 11 and 25, would be diverted on the same route.

Train No. 12605 Chennai Egmore– Karaikkudi Junction Pallavan Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 3.45 p.m. on May 25, would leave Chennai Egmore at 4.05 p.m. (late by 20 minutes), the statement said.