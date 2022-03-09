Changes in pattern of train services
The Madurai Division of Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of a few train services due to line block in connection with overhead equipment work between Sattur – Kovilpatti section for nine consecutive days.
Trains partially cancelled
The Palakkad Junction - Tiruchendur Daily Express (Train No. 16731) is scheduled to leave Palakkad Junction at 5:15 a.m. on March 11 to March 19 and will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tiruchendur.
Similarly, Tiruchendur - Palakkad Junction Daily Express (Train No. 16732) scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 12:05 p.m. on March 11 to March 19 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Madurai. The train will commence its journey from Madurai at its scheduled departure time of 4:25 p.m. on those days, an official statement said.
