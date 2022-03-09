Madurai

Changes in pattern of train services

The Madurai Division of Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of a few train services due to line block in connection with overhead equipment work between Sattur – Kovilpatti section for nine consecutive days.

Trains partially cancelled

The Palakkad Junction - Tiruchendur Daily Express (Train No. 16731) is scheduled to leave Palakkad Junction at 5:15 a.m. on March 11 to March 19 and will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tiruchendur.

Similarly, Tiruchendur - Palakkad Junction Daily Express (Train No. 16732) scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 12:05 p.m. on March 11 to March 19 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Madurai. The train will commence its journey from Madurai at its scheduled departure time of 4:25 p.m. on those days, an official statement said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2022 7:57:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/changes-in-pattern-of-train-services/article65208062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY