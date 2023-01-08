Changes in pattern of train services owing to track doubling work between Kovilpatti and Kadambur

January 08, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Southern Railway has made the following changes in operation of a few trains on Monday owing to non-interlocking working for facilitating track doubling work in Kovilpatti – Kumarapuram – Kadambur section of Madurai division:

Fully cancelled

Train No. 22621 Rameswaram – Kanniyakumari Superfast Express leaving Rameswaram at 9 p.m. on January 9 and Train No. 22622 Kanniyakumari – Rameswaram Superfast Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 10.15 p.m. on January 9 will be fully cancelled; Train No. 22627 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchi at 07.20 hrs on January 11 and Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. on January 11 will be fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No.16731 Palakkad – Tiruchendur Express leaving Palakkad Jn at 5.30 a.m. from January 8 to 11 will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Tiruchendur. The train will not run from Virudunagar to Tiruchendur. Train No. 16732 Tiruchendur - Palakkad Express leaving Tiruchendur at 12.05 p.m. from January 8 to 11 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Virudhunagar. The train service will start from Virudunagar at its scheduled departure time of 5.20 a.m. on these dates.

Train No.16845 Erode – Tirunelveli Express leaving Erode Jn on January 9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tirunelveli. Train No. 16846 Tirunelveli – Erode Express leaving Tirunelveli Junction at 6.15 a.m. on January 9, 10 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Dindigul. The train service will start from Dindigul at its scheduled departure time of 11.15 a.m. on these dates.

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Tambaram at 11 p.m. on January 8, 9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Nagercoil. Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Nagercoil at 3.50 p.m. on January 9, 10 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tiruchi. The train service will start from Tiruchi at its scheduled departure time of 10.30 p.m. on these dates.

Train No. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving Coimbatore Jn at 8 a.m. on January 9, 10 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Erode and Nagercoil Jn. Train No. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 7.35 a.m. on January 9, 10 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Erode. The train service will start from Erode at its scheduled departure time of 1.53 p.m. on these dates.

Train No. 16730 Punalur – Madurai Express leaving Punalur at 5.20 p.m. on January 9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Punalur. Train No. 16729 Madurai – Punalur Express leaving Madurai at 11.25 p.m. on January 10 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli. The train service will start from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 2.45 a.m. on January 11 and 12.

Train No. 16105 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchendur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 4.05 p.m. on January 9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Tiruchendur. Train No.16106 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Tiruchendur at 7.10 p.m. on January 10 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Tiruchi The train service will start from Tiruchi at its scheduled departure time of 2.45 a.m. on January 11 and 12.

Train No.16236 Mysuru – Thoothukudi Express leaving Mysuru at 6.20 p.m. on January 10 will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi. Train No.16235 Thoothukudi – Mysuru Express leaving Thoothukudi at 5.35 p.m. on January 11 will be partially cancelled between Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar. The train service will start from Virudhunagar at its scheduled departure time of 7 p.m. on these dates.

Diversion

Train No.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 9 a.m. on January 10 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli skipping stoppages at Sattur, Kovilpatti and Maniyachchi. Train No. 16128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur on January 10 would be diverted via Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Maniyachchi, Kovilpatti and Sattur.

Train No. 17235 KSR Bengaluru – Nagercoil Express leaving KSR Bengaluru on January 10 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli skipping stoppages at Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Rescheduled

Train No. 06680 Tiruchendur – Maniyachchi Express special scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 2.10 p.m. on January 12 is rescheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 4 p.m. (Late by 1.50 hours).