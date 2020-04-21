Changes in parcel train route, timings

MADURAI

Southern Railway has announced changes in the route and timings of Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore parcel services from Wednesday.

The parcel service with one high capacity parcel van and one luggage-cum-brake van will be run through Thanjavur and Cuddalore Port, according to a statement. It will have additional stoppages at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore Port.

The revised timings and stoppages of Train No. 00658 Nagercoil–Chennai Egmore Daily Parcel Cargo Express Special Train are: Nagercoil (departure 6 a.m.), Tirunelveli (7.30 a.m), Virudhunagar (10 a.m.), Madurai (11 a.m.), Dindigul (12.10 p.m.), Tiruchi (2 p.m.), Thanjavur (2.55 p.m.), Kumbakonam (3.55 p.m.), Mayiladuthurai (4.40 p.m.), Cuddalore Port (6.20 p.m.) and Villupuram (7.30 p.m.). The train will reach Chennai Egmore at 10.30 p.m.

There is no change in stoppages and timings of Train No. 00657 Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil Daily Parcel Cargo Express Special which will continue to leave Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. to reach Nagercoil at 7 p.m. with stoppings at Villuppuram (8 a.m.), Vridhachalam (9 a.m.), Ariyalur (9.55 a.m.), Tiruchi (11 a.m.), Dindigul (12.40 p.m.), Madurai (1.50 p.m.), Virudhunagar (2.50 p.m.) and Tirunelveli (5.40 p.m.).

Those wanting to book parcels can call Southern Railway’s 24x7 helpline SETU for assistance at +91-9025342449.