Changes in operation of trains for two days; Tejas Express partially cancelled for a day

Southern Railway has made changes in running of train services on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to construction of a limited use subway between Tamaraipadi and Vadamadurai stations in the Dindigul-Tiruchi section.

Changes on Tuesday

Train No. 16848 Sengottai–Mayiladuthurai Express is diverted through Virudhunagar , Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchi by skipping stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Valayampatti and Manapparai.

The train has been provided with an additional stop at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayoor-Chennai Egmore Express, journey commencing on Monday, will be regulated on the way for 60 minutes.

Changes on Wednesday

Train No. 16848 Sengottai –Mayiladuthurai Express, journey commencing on Wednesday, would be diverted through Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchi by skipping stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Valayampatti and Manapparai, the statement said.

The train has been provided with an additional stoppage at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayoor- Chennai Egmore Express, journey commencing on Tuesday, will be diverted through Virudunagar, Mananmadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchi by skipping stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Dindigul and Manapparai.

The train has been provided with an additional stoppage at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No.16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayoor Express, journey commencing on Wednesday, will be diverted through Tiruchi, Karaikudi, Mananmadurai and Virudhunagar, skipping the stoppages at Manapparai, Dindigul, Sholavandan, Koodal Nagar and Madurai.

The train has been provided with an additional stoppage at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No.16847 Mayiladuthurai-Sengottai Express, journey commencing on Wednesday, will be diverted through Tiruchi, Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar skipping the stoppages at Manapparai, Valyampatti, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam and Kalligudi.

The train has been provided with an additional stoppage at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 22671/22672 Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, journey commencing on Wednesday, will be cancelled between Tiruchi and Madurai on both directions.