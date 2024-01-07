Changes in norms mandatory to encourage new entrepreneurs, say industrialists

January 07, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Industrial establishments in a district or a state remain one of the deciding factors in determining the development of that place. Though other factors like education, poverty, health, among others are also taken into account, industries play a major role in developing various infrastructure facilities in that locality.

Madurai district, however, considered a business hub, is less known for its industries and factories. But, with the industrial estates, both government and private, coming up here and there, the district could be well turned into an industrial district, say industrialists in Madurai district.

The existing three industrial estates in Madurai — SIDCO industrial estates in K. Pudur and Kappalur and Madurai Hosiery Industries Association (MHIA) at Uranganpatti — are known for their varied business.

As most of them have crossed over a few decades since their inception, many things must be changed and upgraded to fit into the current world.

M.S. Sampath, former president of the K. Pudur SIDCO Industrial Estate Association, said, as most of the industrial estates have reached their maximum capacity, no more business units could be accommodated there, which brings in the need to open new industrial estates in the district.

“Also, changes in the norms of the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) in availing land to the companies in the upcoming estates is required to encourage new business establishments. “Now, unlike previous days, the land for the development of companies inside the estates is given on lease for a specific period, for which the lease amount almost equals the price of that piece of land,” he added.

This would be a disadvantage to the companies as they could not avail themselves of any loans from banks, keeping the land as collateral as the land would not be in their name, said Mr. Sampath. Instead, he suggested that the corporation could sell the land to the company which would also benefit them of having land of their own.

Akin to China and other countries, the state government through the corporation could lend the land and buildings in the estates to the companies at a very low cost, which would allow the company to minimise the investment and spend only on the machinery, thereby reducing the production cost, he added.

“Though the initial amount the government gets through renting the land is less, in the longer run, the revenue generated through more production and more employment opportunities will double the benefit for the government,” he pointed out.

Further suggesting about attracting more businesses in the district, Mr. Sampath said, the state government should consider increasing the Madurai district’s industrial land area from 3% to 15% which would enable new businesses to use the available land easily without facing any problem in land classification process, so as to use the land for industrial purposes.

Another major private industrial estate MHIA at Uranganpatti located on a sprawling 70 acre, though is known for its greenish cover and well-maintained campus, requires wide network of transport facility to keep the area connected.

As more women and men labourers are from Madurai city, which is about 16 km away, frequent transport facility would enable workers an easy and cheap travel.

P. Surendran, Secretary, MHIA, said, “The private estate, developed in 1991, which achieves a yearly turnover of above Rs. 1000 crores, in the recent days sees a downfall in labours skilled enough to handle the latest equipment.”

As many new technologies get developed every day, the labours handling such machinery has fallen short, he added. To tackle this, Mr. Surendran said, the Karnataka government through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department trains workers to train them to handle the growing technologies and software.

Likewise, training centres under the state government should be set up in important districts to provide training to workers, through signing up MoUs with companies to involve them in introducing new techniques to the workers, he added.

“When we lack skilled labours to handle machines like robotics machinery, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-run systems, we would have to employ workers from other states like Karnataka by paying them more than the regular salary, which reflects in the production costs,” he mentioned.

He noted the need for an accommodation facility for the growing number of workers and police outpost at their estate to have a check on the increasing number of workforces.

Another important industrial estate in the district, the SIDCO located at Kappalur, lacked basic facilities like water, laid roads, streetlights, drainage facility, waste disposal, among others.

President of the Kappalur Industrial Association, P.N. Ragunatha Raja, said, most of the roads in the estate was in a very bad shape which causes lot of damages to tune of crores worth products which were being transported every single day.

“Waste disposal and streetlights facility is very poor in the area which is neither taken care of by SIDCO nor the district administration,” he added. An industrialist running an unit in the estate said, as they have about 60 buses, to prevent the damages to the buses, they themselves had filled the potholes with mud.

Another, major issue that every company would face is the lack of labours, Mr. Raja said. “We are in dire need of labours, but we are not getting which pushes us to invite people from northern states to work here,” he added.

In addition to this, problems like the increase in electricity charges have forced about 10% to 15% of the business people to shut their units, Mr. Raja noted.

