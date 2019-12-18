Changes in course names discussed at Senate meeting

MADURAI

Heated discussion over the need to introduce a forensic science and criminology course at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) dominated the Senate meeting held here on Wednesday.

M. Kannan, Principal of Saraswathi Narayanan College, said the university might not be able to offer state-of-the-art facilities as forensic sciences required deep discussion and practical knowledge. He also said a sizeable number of qualified professors were currently not present in the university to handle the course.

He further said nomenclature of the course should not be changed often as it might discredit the degree. “Only The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University is capable of hosting such a course steeped in science,” he added.

S. Theenathayalan, Syndicate member, said, “It is essential to have specialised teaching staff and infrastructure to protect the future of students. Employability is the key.”

S. Jenefa, Chairperson, School of Linguistics, said the course syllabus mainly focuses on forensic sciences. She demanded introduction of a separate unit focussing on crimes against women with updated provisions in law.

K. Balakrishnan, Professor, MKU, said other universities in Tamil Nadu had already begun the process of introducing the course and feeding into the dearth of forensic science experts. Private universities were particularly catering to this demand, he said.

M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, said the course syllabus was formulated only after consulting senior officials of forensic sciences department. “Practical and tedious experiments are involved in forensic sciences. We are confident that with the introduction of a postgraduate course, students will be able to further specialise in the field,” he said.

Former Registrar V. Chinnaiah said the course had already begun in a particular college without permission, after which the Vice-Chancellor told colleges to inform the university before beginning courses.

A similar objection was raised to changing the nomenclature of B.Sc Marine Science and Hospitality to B.Sc Marine Hospitality Science. R. Lakshmipathy, Syndicate member, said the latter would involve training to students intending to work in hospitality division of cruise ships. He said the course nomenclature had meaning attached to it and there was no need to change it often.

However, all the resolutions were approved by the Senate after voting procedure post discussions.