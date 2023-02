February 14, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centres at Theni, Usilampatti and Andipatti will work only in one shift between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from February 16 to March 6. The PRS centres will resume their normal schedule from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Theni and from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at Usilampatti and Andipatti after March 16, according to a railway statement.