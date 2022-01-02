Change in weather pattern leads to loss for farmers

A farmer with affected shallots at Madavalapuram near Pudur in Thoothukudi district.

‘Shallots submerged in rainwater in Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam’

The change in weather pattern over the last two years in Thoothukudi district had not only baffled the small and marginal farmers but also resulted in huge loss, said farmers’ association president A Varadarajan here on Sunday.

Next to Oddanchatram, Thuraiyur and Perambalur, shallots and onions are grown in vast extent of lands in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kulathur and Pudur among other areas. On close to one lakh acres of land here onion and shallots were raised.

During the second week of Tamil month - purattasi - the farmers sowed the seeds and were waiting for harvest now.

“This has been the practice followed from time immemorial by our grandparents and forefathers,” said Mr. Varadarajan. However, when the produce was just waiting for harvest, sudden rains over the last two days resulted in inundation of many fields. The water could not be drained. As a result, the shallots got soaked in the water.

Almost over the last 75 days, the farmers had spent ₹ 15,000 per acre. Already, the State government, which had announced ₹ 4,000 as relief to the farmers for the loss of crops during the November 2021 rainfall, the Agriculture department officials had not included the farmers who had raised shallots and chillies, he claimed.

In other parts of the district, the Rabi crop season witnessed farmers being keen on raising sunflower, blackgram and algae lentils. The change in rain pattern had spoiled the standing crops, farmers in Vilathikulam said and added that usually 4 to 6 quintals would be harvested from each acre, while they could hardly harvest one quintal this season.

They further claimed that they had spent ₹ 12,000 per acre to raise the blackgram crops. This time, the yield was also not that encouraging.

After the November’s northeast monsoon fury, the district had no rain during December, which came as a big relief. However, the last two-three days of rainfall in many parts of the district again worried the ryots.

Pockets, including Vilathikulam, recorded 12 mm of rainfall, Kadambur 10, Ettayapuram 9.3, Kadalkudi, Kovilpatti, Kazhugumalai, Kayathar and Vaipar recorded 1 mm rainfall each during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The State government should not neglect the woes of the farmers and provide relief without any delay, said the farmers from across Thoothukudi district.