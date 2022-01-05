Change in train timings

MADURAI

05 January 2022 17:48 IST

Minor changes have been effected in the departure timings of Rameswaram- Okha- Rameswaram Express at Dindigul and Madurai railway stations to facilitate change of electric engine to diesel engine at Manamadurai junction.

Train No. 16734 Okha-Rameswaram Express scheduled to leave Okha on January 11 will leave Dindigul at 2.35 p.m. and Madurai at 3.25 p.m.

Train No. 16733 Rameswaram- Okha Express scheduled to leave Rameswaram on January 14 will leave Dindigul at 2.40 a.m. instead of 2.45 a.m.