Change in train timings

The timing of Dindigul-Tiruchi passenger train has been changed with effect from July 30.

As per the existing timing, the train leaves Dindigul at 6.30 a.m. and arrives in Tiruchi at 8.30 a.m.

With effect from July 30, Train No.56704 Dindigul-Tiruchi passenger train will leave Dindigul at 6.15 a.m.; leave Tamaraipadi at 6.26 a.m.; leave Vadamadurai at 6.35 a.m.; leave Ayyalur at 6.45 a.m.; leave Kalpatichatram at 6.55 a.m.; Vaiyampatti at 7.05 a.m.; leave Chettiyarpatti at 7.13; leave Manaparai at 7.30 a.m.; leave Samudram at 7.38 a.m.; leave Kolatur at 7.47 a.m.; leave Punggudi at 8 a.m.; and arrive in Tiruchi at 8.25 a.m.

Sengottah passenger

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has announced that Train No.56734/56735 Madurai – Sengottai – Madurai passenger train will run as per its original schedule with effect from July 27.

Earlier, it was announced that the train would be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar – Madurai – Virudhunagar from July 13 to 31.