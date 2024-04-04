Change in train services to facilitate track renewal works

April 04, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

In order to facilitate track renewal work, following changes have been made in the train services of Train 16721/ 16722 Coimbatore Junction - Madurai Junction - Coimbatore Junction Express.

Train no. 16722 Madurai Junction - Coimbatore Junction Express will be short terminated at Podanur on April 8, 11, 13, 18 and 20.

Train no. 16721 Coimbatore Junction - Madurai Junction Express will originate from Podanur on April 8, 11, 13, 18 and 20.

Train No. 16722 Madurai Junction -Coimbatore Express will be short terminated at Pollachi on April 21 and 23 (at 10.20 a.m.). Further the service will run as unreserved special from Pollachi to Podanur at 12 noon on the same day with the same stoppages of Train no. 16722.

