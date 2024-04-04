GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Change in train services to facilitate track renewal works

April 04, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In order to facilitate track renewal work, following changes have been made in the train services of Train 16721/ 16722 Coimbatore Junction - Madurai Junction - Coimbatore Junction Express.

Train no. 16722 Madurai Junction - Coimbatore Junction Express will be short terminated at Podanur on April 8, 11, 13, 18 and 20.

Train no. 16721 Coimbatore Junction - Madurai Junction Express will originate from Podanur on April 8, 11, 13, 18 and 20.

Train No. 16722 Madurai Junction -Coimbatore Express will be short terminated at Pollachi on April 21 and 23 (at 10.20 a.m.). Further the service will run as unreserved special from Pollachi to Podanur at 12 noon on the same day with the same stoppages of Train no. 16722.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.