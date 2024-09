Change in train services from Sept. 19 to October 8 in Madurai railway division

Southern Railway has announced changes in train services following introduction of fixed-time corridor blocks, facilitating engineering works between Koodal Nagar and Samayanallur; Madurai and Koodal Nagar; and Madurai and Dindigul upline from September 19 to October 8.

According to a statement, Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express leaving Erode at 2 p.m. from September 18 to 22; September 24 to 30; and from October 2 to 7 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Sengottai. It will be short-terminated at Dindigul.

Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express leaving Sengottai at 5 a.m. from September 19 to 24; September 26 to 30; and on October 1 and from October 3 to 8 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Dindigul. The train will originate from Dindigul at its scheduled departure time of 11.15 a.m.

Train No. 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuturai Express leaving Sengottai at 7.05 a.m. from September 19 to 24; September 26 to 30; and on October 1, and from October 3 to 7 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchi, skipping stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadura Vaiyampatti and Manapparai.

Additional stoppages would be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikudi.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 p.m. on September 23, and from September 25 to 27; and from October 2 and 3 will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai and Karaikudi.

Train No. 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express leaving Nagercoil at 6.15 a.m. on September 26 and October 3 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchi.

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 5.50 a.m. on September 28 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchi.

Train No. 16354 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Express leaving Nagercoil at 9.15 a.m. on September 28 will be diverted via Dindigul and Karur.

Train No. 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Anuvrat Express leaving Madurai at 11.55 a.m. on September 26 and October 3 will be diverted via Madurai, Manamadurai and Karaikudi.