March 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Several train services will be partially cancelled/ regulated for facilitating the final stage track-doubling work between Melapalayam and Nanguneri stations in Nagercoil – Tirunelveli section.

Train Number 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Junction Antyodaya Daily Express leaving Tambaram from March 18 to 23 will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Junction. Train Number 20692 Nagercoil Junction – Tambaram Antyodaya Daily Express will start from Tirunelveli Junction instead of Nagercoil Junction from March 19 to 24.

Train Number 22627 Tiruchi Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Daily Express leaving Tiruchi Junction from March 19 to 24 will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Junction. Train Number 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchi Superfast Express will start from Tirunelveli Junction instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central from March 19 to 24.

Train Number 22657 Tambaram – Nagercoil Junction Triweekly Superfast Express leaving Tambaram on March 22 will be short terminated at Virudhunagar Junction. Train Number 22658 Nagercoil Junction – Tambaram Triweekly Superfast Express will start from Virudunagar Junction instead of Nagercoil Junction on March 23.

Train Number 12667 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Junction Weekly Express leaving Chennai Egmore on March 23 will be short terminated at Virudhunagar Junction. Train Number 12668 Nagercoil Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Express will start from Virudhunagar Junction instead of Nagercoil Junction on March 24.

Train Number 16862 Kanniyakumari – Puducherry Weekly Express leaving Kanniyakumari on March 20 will be delayed by 1 hour en route. Train Number 22658 Nagercoil Junction – Tambaram Triweekly Superfast leaving Nagercoil Junction on March 21 will be delayed by 1 hour en route, according to an official statement.