Change in train services due to signalling work at Warangal railway station

December 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Madurai

The Southern Railway has announced changes in the following train services due to upgradation of signalling systems in Warangal railway station in Kazipet-Kondapalli section in South Central Railway.

Cancellation of Train Services

Train No.07191 Kacheguda-Madurai junction weekly express, journey commencing on December 11 and 18 (Mondays) and Train No.07192 Madurai-Kacheguda weekly, journey commencing on December 13 and 20 (Wednesdays) are cancelled.

Diversion of Train Services

Train No.22620 Tirunelveli-Bilaspur express, journey commencing on December 17 will be diverted via Katpadi, Pakala,Dharmavaram, Guntakkal, Sulehalli, Secunderabad and Kazipet.

The train will skip the stoppages at Renigunta, Vijayawada and Warangal.

Train No.20973 Firozpur Cantonment-Rameswaram express, journey commencing on December 16 (Saturday); Train No.22536 Banaras Manduadih-Rameswaram express, journey commencing on December 17 (Sunday); Train No.22632 Bikaner-Madurai Anuvrat AC super fast express, journey commencing on December 17 (Sunday);

Train No. 12687 Madurai-Chandigarh express journey commencing on December 17 (Sunday) and Train No.22613 Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cantonment junction railway station, journey commencing on December 17 (Sunday) will have stoppages at Kazipet Town instead of Warangal.