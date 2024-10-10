ADVERTISEMENT

Change in train services due to OHE modifications in Tirunelveli yard

Published - October 10, 2024 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced changes in train services due to Over Head Electrical (OHE) system modification work in Tirunelveli railway yard

ADVERTISEMENT

Full cancellation

T. No. 06676 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli passenger would be fully cancelled from October 15 to November 22, except on Mondays and on October 31 (Thursday- Deepavali Day).

Partial cancellation

T. No. 16731 Palakkad Junction-Tiruchendur unreserved express is partially cancelled between Thalaiyuthu and Tiruchendur from October 15 to November 22, except on Mondays and on October 31.

Rescheduling of train services

T. No. 16732 Tiruchendur-Palakkad Junction unreserved express journey commencing from October 15 to November 22 except on Mondays and on October 31 is reschedule to leave Tiruchendur at 1.45 p.m. instead of 12.20 p.m. with a delay of 85 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

T. No. 06687 Tirunelveli-Sengottai passenger journey commencing on October 15, November 17, 20, 21 and 22 is rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 2.30 p.m. instead of 1.50 p.m. with a delay of 40 minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US