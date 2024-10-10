Change in train services due to OHE modifications in Tirunelveli yard

Southern Railway has announced changes in train services due to Over Head Electrical (OHE) system modification work in Tirunelveli railway yard

Full cancellation

T. No. 06676 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli passenger would be fully cancelled from October 15 to November 22, except on Mondays and on October 31 (Thursday- Deepavali Day).

Partial cancellation

T. No. 16731 Palakkad Junction-Tiruchendur unreserved express is partially cancelled between Thalaiyuthu and Tiruchendur from October 15 to November 22, except on Mondays and on October 31.

Rescheduling of train services

T. No. 16732 Tiruchendur-Palakkad Junction unreserved express journey commencing from October 15 to November 22 except on Mondays and on October 31 is reschedule to leave Tiruchendur at 1.45 p.m. instead of 12.20 p.m. with a delay of 85 minutes.

T. No. 06687 Tirunelveli-Sengottai passenger journey commencing on October 15, November 17, 20, 21 and 22 is rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 2.30 p.m. instead of 1.50 p.m. with a delay of 40 minutes.