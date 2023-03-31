HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Change in train services due to maintenance

March 31, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with maintenance works taken up by Tiruchi Division, the following changes are made in train services.

Train No. 16106 Tiruchendur- Chennai Egmore Express, starting on April 1 to 20 (20 days) will be regulated for 65 minutes between Alapakkam and Puduchatiram, a statement said.

Train No. 20973 Ajmer - Rameswaram Express leaving Ajmer on April 1, 8, 15 and 22 (four days) will be diverted via Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction and Vriddhachalam.

Train No.16127 - Chennai Egmore-Guruvayoor Express leaving Chennai Egmore on April 19 and 22 (two days ) will be diverted via Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction and Vriddhachalam.

Meanwhile, Train No. 12687/12688 Madurai-Chandigarh–Madurai bi-weekly express have been provided stoppage at Chandrapur (Maharashtra) on experimental basis for a period of six months with immediate effect.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.