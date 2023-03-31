Change in train services due to maintenance

March 31, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Madurai

In connection with maintenance works taken up by Tiruchi Division, the following changes are made in train services.

Train No. 16106 Tiruchendur- Chennai Egmore Express, starting on April 1 to 20 (20 days) will be regulated for 65 minutes between Alapakkam and Puduchatiram, a statement said.

Train No. 20973 Ajmer - Rameswaram Express leaving Ajmer on April 1, 8, 15 and 22 (four days) will be diverted via Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction and Vriddhachalam.

Train No.16127 - Chennai Egmore-Guruvayoor Express leaving Chennai Egmore on April 19 and 22 (two days ) will be diverted via Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction and Vriddhachalam.

Meanwhile, Train No. 12687/12688 Madurai-Chandigarh–Madurai bi-weekly express have been provided stoppage at Chandrapur (Maharashtra) on experimental basis for a period of six months with immediate effect.