ADVERTISEMENT

Change in train services due to engineering works at Madurai junction

February 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has made several changes in the pattern of train services from Monday to Wednesday in connection with engineering work in Madurai Junction and Virudhunagar yards.

Full Cancellation

Train No.16732 Tiruchendur –Palakkad Junction Express  journey commencing on  February 6, 7 and 8; Train No.16731 Palakkad Junction -Tiruchendur  Express  journey commencing on  February 7 and 8. 

Train No  06651 Madurai –Rameswaram  Special, Train No 06653 Madurai –Rameswaram Special  and Train No 06655 Madurai –Rameswaram; Train No  06652 Rameswaram – Madurai Special, Train No  06654 Rameswaram - Madurai Special  and Train No  06656 Rameswaram - Madurai  Special  journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Train No  06609 Dindigul – Madurai Special, Train No  06610 Madurai –Dindigul special  journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8.

Partial cancellation

Train No  16731 Palakkad Junction -Tiruchendur  Express journey commencing on February 6 is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchendur.

Train No  16343 Thiruvananthapuram –Madurai Amritha Express and Train No   16344 Madurai –Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express  journey commencing on February 5, 6 and 7 will be  partially cancelled  between Koodal Nagar  and Madurai.

Train No 16321 Nagercoil –Coimbatore Junction Express and Train No   16322 Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Express commencing journey on February 6, 7 and 8 will be  partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Coimbatore Junction. 

Train No  06663 Madurai –Sengottai Unreserved Special and Train No   06664 Sengottai – Madurai commencing journey on February 6, 7 and 8 will be partially  cancelled  between Madurai and Virudunagar

Train No. 16867 Villupuram - Madurai Express and Train No. 16868  Madurai - Villupuram Express commencing journey on February 6, 7 and 8 will be  partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai

Train No. 16722 Madurai - Coimbatore Express and Train No. 16721 Coimbatore –Madurai Express journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 is partially cancelled between Madurai and Dindigul.

Train No. 16730  Punalur - Madurai Express journey commencing on February 5, 6 and 7 will be  partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai.

Similarly, Train No. 16729 Madurai - Punalur Express journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 will be  partially cancelled between Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Train No. 20601 Chennai Central - Madurai Express and Train No. 20602 Madurai - Chennai Central Express journey commencing on  February 7 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai.

Diversion

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express journey commencing on February 5, 6 and 7 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi  and Tiruchi by skipping stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Dindigul and Manapparai.

The train will stop at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai in the diverted route.

Train No. 16340 Nagercoil -Mumbai CST Express journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchi and Karur. The train will skip stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. The train will have an  additional stoppage at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No. 16353 Kacheguda-Nagercoil Express journey commencing on February 5 is diverted via Tiruchi, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar by skipping stoppages at Dindigul and Madurai. The train will stop at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No. 22622 Kanyakumari - Rameswaram Express journey commencing on February 5 and 7 will be diverted via Virudhunagar,Aruppukottai and Manamadurai by skipping the stoppage at Madurai. 

Train No.22621 Rameswaram-Kanyakumari Express journey commencing on February 6 and 8 will be  diverted via Manamadurai, Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar by skipping stoppage at Madurai.

Rescheduling

Train No.  06702 Theni –Madurai special journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 is rescheduled to depart from Theni at 6.45 p.m. instead of 6.15 p.m.

Late Arrival

Train No. 06829 Tiruchi – Manamadurai DEMU journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 will arrive at Manamadurai with 30 minutes delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US