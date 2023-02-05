Change in train services due to engineering works at Madurai junction

February 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Madurai

The Southern Railway has made several changes in the pattern of train services from Monday to Wednesday in connection with engineering work in Madurai Junction and Virudhunagar yards.

Full Cancellation

Train No.16732 Tiruchendur –Palakkad Junction Express journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8; Train No.16731 Palakkad Junction -Tiruchendur Express journey commencing on February 7 and 8.

Train No 06651 Madurai –Rameswaram Special, Train No 06653 Madurai –Rameswaram Special and Train No 06655 Madurai –Rameswaram; Train No 06652 Rameswaram – Madurai Special, Train No 06654 Rameswaram - Madurai Special and Train No 06656 Rameswaram - Madurai Special journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8.

Train No 06609 Dindigul – Madurai Special, Train No 06610 Madurai –Dindigul special journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8.

Partial cancellation

Train No 16731 Palakkad Junction -Tiruchendur Express journey commencing on February 6 is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchendur.

Train No 16343 Thiruvananthapuram –Madurai Amritha Express and Train No 16344 Madurai –Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express journey commencing on February 5, 6 and 7 will be partially cancelled between Koodal Nagar and Madurai.

Train No 16321 Nagercoil –Coimbatore Junction Express and Train No 16322 Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Express commencing journey on February 6, 7 and 8 will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Coimbatore Junction.

Train No 06663 Madurai –Sengottai Unreserved Special and Train No 06664 Sengottai – Madurai commencing journey on February 6, 7 and 8 will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Virudunagar

Train No. 16867 Villupuram - Madurai Express and Train No. 16868 Madurai - Villupuram Express commencing journey on February 6, 7 and 8 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai

Train No. 16722 Madurai - Coimbatore Express and Train No. 16721 Coimbatore –Madurai Express journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 is partially cancelled between Madurai and Dindigul.

Train No. 16730 Punalur - Madurai Express journey commencing on February 5, 6 and 7 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai.

Similarly, Train No. 16729 Madurai - Punalur Express journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Train No. 20601 Chennai Central - Madurai Express and Train No. 20602 Madurai - Chennai Central Express journey commencing on February 7 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai.

Diversion

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express journey commencing on February 5, 6 and 7 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchi by skipping stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Dindigul and Manapparai.

The train will stop at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai in the diverted route.

Train No. 16340 Nagercoil -Mumbai CST Express journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchi and Karur. The train will skip stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. The train will have an additional stoppage at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No. 16353 Kacheguda-Nagercoil Express journey commencing on February 5 is diverted via Tiruchi, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar by skipping stoppages at Dindigul and Madurai. The train will stop at Manamadurai in the diverted route.

Train No. 22622 Kanyakumari - Rameswaram Express journey commencing on February 5 and 7 will be diverted via Virudhunagar,Aruppukottai and Manamadurai by skipping the stoppage at Madurai.

Train No.22621 Rameswaram-Kanyakumari Express journey commencing on February 6 and 8 will be diverted via Manamadurai, Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar by skipping stoppage at Madurai.

Rescheduling

Train No. 06702 Theni –Madurai special journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 is rescheduled to depart from Theni at 6.45 p.m. instead of 6.15 p.m.

Late Arrival

Train No. 06829 Tiruchi – Manamadurai DEMU journey commencing on February 6, 7 and 8 will arrive at Manamadurai with 30 minutes delay.