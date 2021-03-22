Change in stand on CAA exposed AIADMK’s true colours: CPI(M)

Madurai

‘CAA would not have been passed had its MPs not supported it in the parliament’

Although Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) calls himself a farmer, he is supporting the agricultural laws which are against the interests of farmers, charged Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan here on Monday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Bethaniapuram, Mr. Balakrishnan said experts throughout the world were criticising the agricultural laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But all the AIADMK MPs supported the bill when it was passed in the parliament. They also supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill. But now the Chief Minister has taken a complete shift and had announced that they would press the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act if voted to power. CAA would not have been passed had the AIADMK MPs not supported it in the parliament. The sudden change in its stand has exposed its true colours,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

He charged the AIADMK of running a corrupt government for the last 10 years, looting money from the public.

Speaking at Madurai West constituency, he urged the public not to vote for Cooperation Minister and sitting MLA Sellur K. Raju. “The world will laugh at those who vote for him,” he said.

Through the AIADMK government, the BJP was imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu. “It is the AIADMK government which has also allowed NEET to be conducted in Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

Despite the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the AIADMK and BJP had failed to reduce taxes, he added.