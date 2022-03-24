Change in pattern of train services

Southern Railway has announced the following changes in train services due to line block for commissioning of double line between Tulukapatti and Kovilpatti stations in the Madurai -Tirunelveli section:

Full cancellation

Train No. 22627 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express scheduled to leave Tiruchi at 7.10 a.m. will be cancelled on March 26 to 31 and April 1 and 2. Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. will also be cancelled on these days.

Train No. 16861 Puducherry – Kanniyakumari Weekly Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 12 noon will be cancelled on March 27. Train No. 16862 Kanniyakumari - Puducherry Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 1.50 p.m. will be cancelled on March 28.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16191 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 11 p.m. on March 25 to 31 and April 1 will not run between Virudunagar and Nagercoil. Train No. 16192 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 3.45 p.m. on March 26-30 and April 2 will originate from Virudhunagar at the scheduled departure time of 6.40 p.m.

Train No. 16192 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 3.45 p.m. on March 31 and April 1 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Madurai. The train will start from Madurai at the scheduled departure time of 7.50 p.m.

Train No. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 6.25 a.m. on March 26 to 31 and April 1 and 2 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Madurai. The train will originate from Madurai at the scheduled departure time of 12 noon. Train No. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 8 a.m. from March 26 to 31, and April 1 and 2 will not run between Madurai and Nagercoil Jn.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 11.10 p.m. from March 25 to 31 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore. The train will not run between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 9 a.m. on March 26 to 31 and April 1 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli. The train will commence its journey from Tirunelveli at the scheduled departure time of 7.40 p.m.

Train No. 16730 Punalur – Madurai Express scheduled to leave Punalur at 5.20 p.m. on March 27 to 31 and April 1. will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai. The train will not run from Tirunelveli to Madurai.

Train No.16729 Madurai Jn – Punalur Express scheduled to leave Madurai Jn at 11.25 p.m. on March 28 to 31 and Arpil 1 and 2. will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tirunelveli. The train will start from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 2.45 a.m. on March 29 to 31 and April 1 to 3.

Train No. 11021 Dadar – Tirunelveli Express scheduled to leave Dadar at 9.30 p.m. on March 26 to 30 will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. The train will not run from Virudhunagar to Tirunelveli.

Train No. 11022 Tirunelveli – Dadar triweekly Express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 3.15 p.m. on March 28 and 31 and April 1 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Virudunagar. The train will start from Virudunagar at the scheduled departure time of 5 p.m.

Train No. 16236 Mysuru – Tuticorin Express scheduled to leave Mysuru at 6.20 p.m. on March 28 to 31 and April 1 will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Tuticorin. The train will not run from Virudunagar to Tuticorin. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express scheduled to leave Tuticorin at 5.15 p.m. on March 29 to 31 and April 1 and 2 will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Virudhunagar. The train will start from Virudhunagar at the scheduled departure time of 7 p.m.