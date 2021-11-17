Change in pattern of train services

MADURAI

17 November 2021 19:02 IST

Due to landslips in Kanniyakumari–Nagercoil Jn–Thiruvananthapuram sections, the following changes are made in the pattern of train services:

Train No. 06426/06427 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Nagercoil Junction special train, Train No. 06425 Kollam Junction– Thiruvananthapuram Central Special train and Train No. 06435 Thiruvananthapuram Central– Nagercoil Junction special train are cancelled on Thursday.

Besides, 20 trains have been partially cancelled/short-terminated at different stations.