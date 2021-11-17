MaduraiMADURAI 17 November 2021 19:02 IST
Comments
Change in pattern of train services
Updated: 17 November 2021 19:02 IST
Due to landslips in Kanniyakumari–Nagercoil Jn–Thiruvananthapuram sections, the following changes are made in the pattern of train services:
Train No. 06426/06427 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Nagercoil Junction special train, Train No. 06425 Kollam Junction– Thiruvananthapuram Central Special train and Train No. 06435 Thiruvananthapuram Central– Nagercoil Junction special train are cancelled on Thursday.
Besides, 20 trains have been partially cancelled/short-terminated at different stations.
More In Madurai
Read more...