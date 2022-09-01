Change in pattern of train services in southern districts

S Sundar MADURAI
September 01, 2022 21:50 IST

Madurai Division of Southern Railway has announced changes in pattern of running of some trains owing to track maintenance work to be taken up on different routes during September.

A statement said the maintenance work would be taken up in Manamadurai-Mela Konnakulam; Dindigul-Ambathurai; Rajapalayam-Sankarankoil and Soodiyur-Paramakudi sections.

Consequently, Rameswaram-Madurai unreserved special (06652) would leave Rameswaram at 1.30 p.m. instead of 11 a.m. between September 2 and 15. Similarly, Madurai-Rameswaram unreserved special train (06653) would leave Madurai at 1.10 p.m. instead of 12.30 p.m.

Tiruchi-Manamadurai-Tiruchi unreserved special (06829/06830) would be partially cancelled between Sivaganga and Manamadurai between September 3 and 15 on all days except Sundays.

Coimbatore-Nagercoil day-time express (16322) would be operated with a delay of 90 minutes on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between September 2 and 15.

Chennai-Guruvayur Express (17127) would be operated with a delay of 70 minutes within Madurai division jurisdiction on Tuesdays and Saturdays between September 2 and 15. On Fridays, it would be delayed for 95 minutes, the statement said.

On those three days, the link express for Guruvayur train between Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi would not be operated.

Madurai-Sengottai unreserved special (06663), scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.30 a.m., and Sengottai-Madurai unreserved special (06664), scheduled to leave Sengottai at 11.50 a.m., would be cancelled on all days except Sundays between September 2 and 15.

Due to track maintenance to be taken up at Virudhunagar railway junction on September 14 and 15, Palakkad-Tiruchendur-Palakkad Express (16731/16732) would be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchendur, the statement added.

